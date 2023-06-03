Reviewing Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Rating) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First NBC Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Financial Services $515.47 million 3.08 $203.04 million $5.55 7.66

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First NBC Bank and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Financial Services 33.24% 14.73% 1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats First NBC Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

