Robert W. Baird Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $290.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 28.0 %

MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.