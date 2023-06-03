Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Rockwell Automation worth $597,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $292.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

