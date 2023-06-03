Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

ROL stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200,883 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

