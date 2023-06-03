Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

