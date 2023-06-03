Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.67. 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Roundhill MEME ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Get Roundhill MEME ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill MEME ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.83% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Roundhill MEME ETF

The Roundhill MEME ETF (MEME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 25 US-listed stocks selected baesd on a high social media activity score and high short interest percentage. MEME was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by Roundhill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill MEME ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill MEME ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.