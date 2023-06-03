Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 622,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

