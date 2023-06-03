Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BHG opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $171.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($5.60). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $157,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $45,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,246 shares of company stock worth $231,699. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.