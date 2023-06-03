Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Saga Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Saga Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SGA opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

