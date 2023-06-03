Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

