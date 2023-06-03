Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lowered by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,121. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

