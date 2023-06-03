Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Salesforce updated its Q2 guidance to $1.89-1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $458,735,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

