Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Salzgitter Increases Dividend

About Salzgitter

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.