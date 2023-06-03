Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 8,169 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IQVIA worth $111,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2 %

About IQVIA

IQVIA stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.37. 1,052,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.