Sands Capital Management LLC Has $153.70 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Roper Technologies worth $153,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971 shares of company stock valued at $423,856. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.86. 507,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.84 and its 200 day moving average is $437.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

