Sands Capital Management LLC Has $464.14 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of DoorDash worth $464,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. 2,814,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,022. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,690 shares of company stock valued at $59,574,039. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.