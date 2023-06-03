Sands Capital Management LLC Has $944.77 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,904 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 3.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $944,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $724.65. 813,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,767. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASML

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.