Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 23,440 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,440 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 2,484,071 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

