Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 90,998 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,998 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $249,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRTC traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 712,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,983. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

