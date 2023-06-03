Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,454,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,146 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 2.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 4.70% of Cloudflare worth $698,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,198,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,838 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of NET traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.64. 5,642,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,432. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

