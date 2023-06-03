Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.