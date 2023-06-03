Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

