Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SECYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.