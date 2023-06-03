SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,088.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

