SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

