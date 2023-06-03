SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 8.6%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. 367,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 592,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,597,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,082 shares of company stock valued at $307,793. 15.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 313,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

