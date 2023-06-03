Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 6,225 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of AXSM opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

