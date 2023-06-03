Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 771,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 167,394 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 619,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 96,916 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,375,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 507,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 133,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

