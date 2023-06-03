Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 1,705 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

