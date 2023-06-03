Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,621 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

