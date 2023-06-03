Seven Eight Capital LP Has $917,000 Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 644.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,399 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $8.11 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

