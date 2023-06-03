Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.12 Million in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.44 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

