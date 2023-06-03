Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.16 Million in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of RXO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

