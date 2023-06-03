Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $805,000 in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

