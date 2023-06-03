Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $6,562,920 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

