Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,263 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 910,000 shares of company stock worth $104,329,350. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $198.83 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $198.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.56 and a quick ratio of 37.56.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

