Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 6,729 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.79. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

