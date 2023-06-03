Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

PAGS stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

