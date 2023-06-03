Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $173.50 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $173.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,183,532,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

