SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 2.3% Higher

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 98,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 929,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

(Get Rating)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.