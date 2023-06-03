SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €102.30 ($110.00) and last traded at €100.50 ($108.06). Approximately 323,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.75 ($107.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.