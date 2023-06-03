Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.85. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 18,054 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

About Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.