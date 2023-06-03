Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.85. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 18,054 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.
Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.
