Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $5,575,379.04 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.71. 273,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,033. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.05. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

