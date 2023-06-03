Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $83,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Up 4.7 %

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,856. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

