Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $83,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snowflake Stock Up 4.7 %
Snowflake stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,856. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.74.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.