Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $612.30

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.30 ($7.57) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.41). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 625 ($7.72), with a volume of 17,427 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8,857.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Gregory Coticchia bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($29,238.75). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

