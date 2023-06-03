Sourceless Price Tops $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $587.99 million and approximately $530.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,257.86 or 1.00011069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002358 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0280019 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $530.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

