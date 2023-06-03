Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Acquires $19,075.58 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,884,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416,005.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Southland Price Performance
NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Southland
About Southland
Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
Featured Articles
