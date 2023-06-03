S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of S&P Global worth $318,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

S&P Global stock opened at $376.03 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

