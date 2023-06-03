SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 5.2 %

SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

