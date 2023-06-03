SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

