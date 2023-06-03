SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.
SpartanNash Stock Performance
SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.
SpartanNash Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
